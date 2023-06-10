VFW baseball: Willmar wins 2 games at Cold Spring Tournament

COLD SPRING — The Willmar VFW baseball team picked up two wins Friday in the Cold Spring Tournament.

Post 1639 beat Cold Spring 6-2 and Grand Rapids 6-2 to advance to the championship.

“It was a real good day,” said Willmar head coach Cy Flick, whose squad is 4-1.

Against Cold Spring, Willmar scored three in the third and three in the seventh. Trey Tallman went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Ethan Riemersma was 1-for-3 with a triple and Braeden Fagerlie was 2-for-3 with a run, a double and a stolen base.

Connor Smith got the complete-game win, striking out three and walking one. He allowed four hits and one earned run.

Post 1639 opened the day in Richmond, where it beat Grand Rapids. Tyler Madsen went five innings for the pitching win, striking out eight and walking two. He allowed four hits and one earned run. Reese Christianson went the final two innings to earn the save. He struck out two, walked no one and scattered two hits.

Willmar plays for the championship at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Cold Spring Baseball Park.

Willmar 6, Cold Spring 2

Willmar 003 000 3-6 7 3

Cold Spring 000 001 1-2 4 1

Hitting - Willmar: Trey Tallman 2-4 r-2 rbi, Jordan Ellingson 0-3 hbp sb, Tyler Madsen 1-1 r rbi bb-2, Ethan Riemersma 1-3 3b, Gavin Evenson 1-3, Braeden Fagerlie 2-3 r 2b sb, Jonah Raitz 0-1 r-2 bb-2 sb … Cold Spring: Not availablePitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Connor Smith (W) 7-4-2-1-1-3 … Cold Spring: n/a

Willmar 6, Grand Rapids 2

Grand Rapids 000 200 0-2 6 3

Willmar 201 030 x-6 3 0

Hitting - Grand Rapids: not available … Willmar: Trey Tallman 1-2 r hbp sb-2, Jordan Ellingson 2-2 r-3 bb sb-3, Ethan Riemersma 0-1 rbi sb, Gavin Evenson 0-0 r bb, Tyler Madsen 0-1 rbi-2 hbp, Reese Christianson 0-1 bb, Connor Smith 0-1 r bb sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Grand Rapids: n/a … Willmar: Madsen (W) 5-4-2-1-2-8, Christianson (Sv) 2-2-0-0-0-2