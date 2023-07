VFW baseball: Willmar wraps up its district run

BRAINERD — The Willmar VFW baseball team saw its season end Tuesday in the District V/VI tournament.

Willmar (12-13-1), which went 1-1 in Monday’s first day of the double-elimination tournament, won one and lost one Tuesday.

Post 1639 beat Sauk Rapids 5-2, then lost to Cold Spring 15-8.

Against Sauk Rapids, Tyler Madsen got the complete-game victory. He scattered nine hits, struck out seven, walked two and allowed two earned runs.

Blake Reiman led Willmar offensively. The lead-off hitter went 3-for-4 with a double, a run, an RBI and three stolen bases. Braeden Fagerlie was 2-for-4 with a double and stolen base and Gavin Banks went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Jordan Ellingson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Jaxin Schirmers was 1-for-2 with a walk, two stolen bases and two runs.

Against Cold Spring, Post 1639 trailed 4-2 through four innings. Cold Spring scored five times in the fifth and five more times in the sixth. Willmar countered with six runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Post 1639 had 11 hits. Ellingson led the way, going 4-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Reiman was 2-for-3 with a run. Fagerlie, Banks, Reese Christianson, Tim Halvorson and Trey Tallman all had hits.

Cold Spring 15, Willmar 8

Cold Spring 101 255 1-15 15 2

Willmar 000 206 0-8 11 0

Hitting - Cold Spring: C Maddox 2-5 r-2 sb, J. Griffin 1-2 r-2 rbi bb-2 2b, J. Stalboerger 3-4 r-3 rbi sf sb, T. Prom 2-3 r rbi-4 bb 2b 3b hbp, M. Fredin 2-4 r-2 rbi-2 sb, J. Laudenbach 3-4 r-2 rbi sb, R. Bauer 1-4 r rbi-2 sb-2, M. Schmitz 1-4 rbi sb, N. Olmscheid 0-2 r, … Willmar: Blake Reiman 2-3 r, Braeden Fagerlie 1-3 rbi bb, Tyler Madsen 0-3 rbi bb, Jordan Ellingson 4-4 r-2 rbi, Reese Christianson 1-2 r, Tim Halvorson 1-2 r, Trey Tallman 1-4 r rbi-2, Gavin Banks 1-4 r rbi-2, Jonah Raitz 0-4 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Cold Spring: Prom (W) 5-5-2-1-0-2, Laudenbach 01.5-6-5-2-0, Olmscheid 1.2-1-0-0-0-1 … Willmar: Christianson 4-6-4-4-1-2, Connor Smith 0-3-4-4-1-0, Ellingson (L) 2-6-7-7-2-3

Willmar 5, Sauk Rapids 2

Willmar 120 002 0-5 10 1

Sauk Rapids 200 000 0-2 9 1

Hitting - Willmar: Blake Reiman 3-4 r rbi 2b sb-3 hbp, Braeden Fagerlie 2-4 2b sb, Jordan Ellingson 1-3 sb, Jaxin Schirmers 1-2 r-2 bb sb-2, Gavin Banks 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 2b … Sauk Rapids: V. Murn 1-3 r bb sb, S. Koster 2-4 r rbi, K. Gibbons 2-3 hbp, K. Guillette 1-3, E. Miller 1-3 rbi, M. Fincher 1-3, C. Riedeman 1-2 bb sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Tyler Madsen (W) 7-9-2-2-2-7 … Sauk Rapids: L. Weber (L) 5.1-9-5-5-1-1, Murn 1.2-1-0-0-0-1