Youth hockey: Big winter for Willmar teams, including a tourney in town

WILLMAR — It's going to be a busy weekend for the Willmar Hockey Association.

WHA is host to the 2023 Minnesota Hockey Girls'12U South Region Tournament Friday through Sunday at the Willmar Civic Center.

Teams from Buffalo, Prior Lake-Savage, Cannon River, the Riverblades, Mankato, Wayzata, the Riverhawks and Farmington compete. The championship game is set for 9 a.m. Sunday with a state tournament berth on the line.

Two of WHA's teams are also heading to regional competition after advancing from district play.

The Willmar Bantam A team is heading to the regional this weekend in Albert Lea. Willmar took third in its district tournament, which included seven teams.

Team members are Raul Acuna Jr., Reese Christianson, Zach Engstrom, Eli Ewert, Max Garberding, Eli Hagen, Jeff Hoover, Gibson Horyza, Liam Ims, Adam Jacobson, Evan Jones, Luke Larson, Cooper Lownsbury, Bryce Morton, Gavin Paulson, Connor Sik, Ray Zens and Ian Ziehl.

Bantam A coaches are Mike Bowman, Nick Hinz, Landon Baker and Zach Navarro.

Also heading to regional play is Willmar's Peewee B1 team. Willmar took second out of 12 teams in district play and competes in the regional beginning 2 p.m. Friday in Marshall.

Members of Willmar's PeeWee B1 team have qualified for regional playoffs. Team members are, first row (from left to right): Kason Helgeson. Second row: Cam Dahl, Eli Stark, Logan Jones, Ashton Setrum, Cooper Thole, Tayva Olson and Leedon Baker. Third row: Gavin DeBoer, coach Jory Bulthuis, Ryan Wentzel, Jake Larson, Brock Lesterberg, Mason Morton, Nathan Skalla and coach Aaron Wilson. Submitted photo / Willmar Hockey Association

Team members are: Leedon Baker, Cam Dahl, Gavin DeBoer, Kason Helgeson, Logan Jones, Brock Lesterberg, Jake Larson, Mason Morton, Tayva Olson, Ashton Setrum, Nathan Skalla, Eli Stark, Cooper Thole and Ryan Wentzel.

Coaches are Jory Bulthuis, Aaron Wilson and Jaden Baker.

The River Lakes Stars 12U B girls hockey team won its district championship and advances to regional play. Submitted photo / Amanda Peterson, River Lakes Youth Hockey

River Lakes teams advance

The River Lakes Stars 12U girls B team won the district championship last weekend. The team advances to the South Regional this weekend in Worthington to compete for a berth in the state tournament this weekend.

Meanwhile, River Lakes' PeeWee A team also won the district championship and advances to the regional tournament in Faribault.

The River Lakes Stars PeeWee A boys hockey team won its district title and is advancing to regional competition. Submitted photo / Amanda Peterson, River Lakes Youth Hockey

The River Lakes Youth Hockey program includes skaters from New London-Spicer, Paynesville and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa as well as Albany, Avon, Cold Spring, Eden Valley, Richmond, Rockville and Watkins.

