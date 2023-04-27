99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

KMS freshman Taylor VanHeuveln begins her wind-up during a non-conference game against Benson on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Murdock.
Prep
Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints earn the 'W'
Prep softball report for Friday, April 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. KMS knocks off rival Benson 11-4 in matchup of Swift County opponents
MACCRAY junior Greta Meyer connects with a pitch for a two-run single during a Camden Conference game against YME on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Granite Falls.
Prep
Softball roundup: MACCRAY Wolverines makes the most of it
Prep softball report for Thursday, April 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. MACCRAY knocks off Yellow Medicine East 11-4 despite being out-hit 11-4 in a Camden game
April 27, 2023 11:08 PM
(Minnewaska) Lillie Ogdahl -DSC_8956.JPG
Prep
Golf roundup: Minnewaska takes 4th at Alexandria Area Invitational
Willmar finishes 10th in 13-team girls’ golf event a Alexandria Golf Club
April 26, 2023 08:00 PM
Ryan Newberg of Willmar eyes the ball while taking on the No. 2 doubles of Brainerd with teammate Jonathan Kelpe on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Willmar.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar Cardinals' duo has a big week in tennis
Willmar doubles team of Nehemiah Van Horne and Miguel Garcia earn CLC Performer-of-the-Week honors
April 25, 2023 04:36 PM

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Headlines
Willmar sophomore shortstop Hannah Magnuson throws the ball to first base during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Softball roundup: An unusual home opener for the Willmar Cardinals
Prep softball report for Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar gets in 2 games on makeshift field at high school, losing twice to Rocori
April 18, 2023 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KMS vs. YME 041823.002.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS gets started with a good win
Prep baseball report in west central Minnesota for Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Fighting Saints edge Yellow Medicine East 2-1
April 18, 2023 11:06 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar baseball v Little Falls Flyers 002.jpg
Prep
Baseball preview: Cards start fresh in '23
Willmar enters the season with no returning starters after 14 players graduated last spring
April 15, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar High School freshman shortstop Hannah Magnuson tags out a Fergus Falls runner at second base while playing host to the Otters in Willmar on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Prep
Softball preview 2023: More experienced Willmar Cardinals are ready to take a step up
Willmar returns six starters and its head coach, Christian Brown, for a second season
April 12, 2023 07:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar junior Daunte Castellano, middle, reacts after winning his 285-pound match by fall to secure the Cardinals' 33-25 win in the Section 8AAA team championship over Bemidji on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Brainerd.
Sports
Tribune Notebook: Willmar Cardinals unseeded at state wrestling
Cardinals will face No. 3 Hastings; BBE No. 3 in A, United unseeded in AA
February 21, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KMS Saints wrestling Adamaris Chable Rodriguez .01
Prep
Wrestling: KMS Fighting Saint becomes the first state female entrant from west central Minnesota
Sophomore 152-pounder Adamaris Chable Rodriguez becomes first west central girl to advance to the state tournament in St. Paul
February 14, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

ADVERTISEMENT

WCT.s.basketball.girls.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball roundup: Willmar Cardinals complete their sweep of the St. Cloud Crush
Girls basketball report for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar beats St. Cloud for the second time in a week, 64-49
February 13, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.gymnastics.girls.jpg
Prep
Gymnastics: Willmar Cardinals take sixth at CLC championships
Prep gymnastics reports for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar scores 131.700, Lyndi Koosman finishes third in all-around
February 12, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar senior Deshawna Hodges reaches out for the ball for a steal during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School.
Prep
Girls basketball roundup: Nice week for Cards
Girls basketball report for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar goes 3-0 after beating Rocori 52-47 at the Big Red Gym
February 10, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Load More

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT