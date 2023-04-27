ST. CLOUD CRUSH

Girls basketball report for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar goes 3-0 after beating Rocori 52-47 at the Big Red Gym

Girls basketball report for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar beats St. Cloud for the second time in a week, 64-49

Sophomore 152-pounder Adamaris Chable Rodriguez becomes first west central girl to advance to the state tournament in St. Paul

Prep softball report for Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar gets in 2 games on makeshift field at high school, losing twice to Rocori

Prep softball report for Thursday, April 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. MACCRAY knocks off Yellow Medicine East 11-4 despite being out-hit 11-4 in a Camden game

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.