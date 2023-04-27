99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Saturday, April 29
⚾ Baseball Preview
🥎 Softball Preview
⛹️♂️ Prep Tournament Central
🎧 Podcast
📸 Photo Galleries
📆 Calendar
📰 Magazine Rack
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
LIVE IT! Magazine
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
⚾ Baseball Preview
🥎 Softball Preview
⛹️♂️ Prep Tournament Central
🎧 Podcast
📸 Photo Galleries
📆 Calendar
📰 Magazine Rack
99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign in
Account
99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ST. CLOUD CRUSH
Prep
Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints earn the 'W'
Prep softball report for Friday, April 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. KMS knocks off rival Benson 11-4 in matchup of Swift County opponents
Prep
Softball roundup: MACCRAY Wolverines makes the most of it
Prep softball report for Thursday, April 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. MACCRAY knocks off Yellow Medicine East 11-4 despite being out-hit 11-4 in a Camden game
April 27, 2023 11:08 PM
Prep
Golf roundup: Minnewaska takes 4th at Alexandria Area Invitational
Willmar finishes 10th in 13-team girls’ golf event a Alexandria Golf Club
April 26, 2023 08:00 PM
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar Cardinals' duo has a big week in tennis
Willmar doubles team of Nehemiah Van Horne and Miguel Garcia earn CLC Performer-of-the-Week honors
April 25, 2023 04:36 PM
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest Headlines
Prep
Softball roundup: An unusual home opener for the Willmar Cardinals
Prep softball report for Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar gets in 2 games on makeshift field at high school, losing twice to Rocori
April 18, 2023 11:20 PM
·
By
Joe Brown
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS gets started with a good win
Prep baseball report in west central Minnesota for Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Fighting Saints edge Yellow Medicine East 2-1
April 18, 2023 11:06 PM
·
By
Michael Lyne
Prep
Baseball preview: Cards start fresh in '23
Willmar enters the season with no returning starters after 14 players graduated last spring
April 15, 2023 03:51 PM
·
By
Tom Elliott
Prep
Softball preview 2023: More experienced Willmar Cardinals are ready to take a step up
Willmar returns six starters and its head coach, Christian Brown, for a second season
April 12, 2023 07:24 PM
·
By
Tom Elliott
Sports
Tribune Notebook: Willmar Cardinals unseeded at state wrestling
Cardinals will face No. 3 Hastings; BBE No. 3 in A, United unseeded in AA
February 21, 2023 11:57 AM
·
By
Joe Brown
Prep
Wrestling: KMS Fighting Saint becomes the first state female entrant from west central Minnesota
Sophomore 152-pounder Adamaris Chable Rodriguez becomes first west central girl to advance to the state tournament in St. Paul
February 14, 2023 03:06 PM
·
By
Joe Brown
ADVERTISEMENT
Prep
Girls basketball roundup: Willmar Cardinals complete their sweep of the St. Cloud Crush
Girls basketball report for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar beats St. Cloud for the second time in a week, 64-49
February 13, 2023 10:41 PM
·
By
Tom Elliott
Prep
Gymnastics: Willmar Cardinals take sixth at CLC championships
Prep gymnastics reports for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar scores 131.700, Lyndi Koosman finishes third in all-around
February 12, 2023 05:15 PM
·
By
Joe Brown
Prep
Girls basketball roundup: Nice week for Cards
Girls basketball report for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar goes 3-0 after beating Rocori 52-47 at the Big Red Gym
February 10, 2023 11:01 PM
·
By
Joe Brown
Load More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.