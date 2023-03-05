State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 4, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 2, 2023.

Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 3, 2023.

The Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament continues Saturday with day 2 of the boys' individual competition. The girls' individual competition opens Saturday as well.

Adamaris Chable Rodriguez shakes off some nervousness to earn a place on the podium Saturday in St. Paul

Thomas Dineen made himself a promise as a freshman to never lose again and he stuck to it by winning his 3rd straight state title. BBE's Hanson also wins a state title and BOLD's Kiecker finishes 2nd.

Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

