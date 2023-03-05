99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 4, 2023

Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 4, 2022

State Wrestling Finals 030423 0019.jpg
BBE grappler Maximus Hanson grapples against Collin Boese of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in the 170 A finals during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
By West Central Tribune sports report
March 05, 2023 10:03 AM

State Wrestling Tournament coverage for March 4, 2023:

State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
Benson and BBE wrestlers win individual state championships. BBE, United and Willmar place in team competition.
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Wrestling Finals 030423 001.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Benson Brave state champ keeps his word
Thomas Dineen made himself a promise as a freshman to never lose again and he stuck to it by winning his 3rd straight state title. BBE's Hanson also wins a state title and BOLD's Kiecker finishes 2nd.
March 04, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
State Wrestling 030423 001.jpg
Prep
Wrestling notebook: KMS Fighting Saint winds up 6th at state girls tournament
Adamaris Chable Rodriguez shakes off some nervousness to earn a place on the podium Saturday in St. Paul
March 04, 2023 11:49 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
girls wrestling.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Wrestling - March 4, 2023
The Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament continues Saturday with day 2 of the boys' individual competition. The girls' individual competition opens Saturday as well.
March 04, 2023 10:44 AM

Other coverage from the state tournament:

Willmar sophomore Conlan Carlson, right, looks for a shot against Forest Lake's Dayton Dale during their 138AAA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 3, 2023
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 3, 2023.
March 04, 2023 04:34 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Willmar sophomore Sully Anez, right, holds onto the leg of Hastings' Jack Bainbridge during their 132-pound match in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 2, 2023
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 04:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report

By West Central Tribune sports report
