Tuesday, March 7
Sports
Prep
Tribune coverage of Dance Team State Meet coverage from the Tribune
All the stories and photo galleries from the 2023 Dance Team State Meet in Minneapolis
Dancers with the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows' dance team celebrate after placing second overall at the Class A Minnesota State High School League High Kick Dance Team Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
By
West Central Tribune sports report
February 18, 2023 11:59 PM
Tribune coverage of the Dance Team State Meet 2023
Prep
PHOTOS: Five west central Minnesota schools competing in Dance Team State Tournament
February 17, 2023 05:01 PM
·
By
Macy Moore
Prep
WCT Sports Live blog: Dance Team State Tournament 2023
February 17, 2023 04:02 PM
·
By
West Central Tribune sports report
Prep
PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
February 17, 2023 08:50 PM
·
By
Macy Moore
Prep
PHOTOS: ROCORI Spartans compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
February 18, 2023 11:13 AM
·
By
Macy Moore
Prep
PHOTOS: Minnewaska Lakers compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
February 17, 2023 01:36 PM
·
By
Macy Moore
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
February 17, 2023 09:10 PM
·
By
Macy Moore
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo Gold Dusters compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
February 17, 2023 06:26 PM
·
By
Macy Moore
Prep
PHOTOS: Holdingford Huskers compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
February 17, 2023 01:56 PM
·
By
Macy Moore
Prep
PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
February 18, 2023 10:54 PM
·
By
Macy Moore
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
February 18, 2023 10:05 PM
·
By
Macy Moore
Prep
State dance team: LQVP/D-B Shadows place 2nd, YME Silhouettes take third
February 17, 2023 11:15 PM
·
By
Tom Elliott
Prep
PHOTOS: Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
February 17, 2023 11:04 PM
·
By
Macy Moore
Prep
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in jazz division of Dance Team State Tournament
February 17, 2023 08:00 PM
·
By
Macy Moore
Prep
State dance team: LQPV/D-B Shadows, YME Silhouettes take home top-3 trophies again
February 18, 2023 11:58 PM
·
By
Tom Elliott
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo Gold Dusters compete in the high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
February 18, 2023 10:21 PM
·
By
Macy Moore
Prep
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
February 18, 2023 02:32 PM
·
By
Macy Moore
Prep
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes perform in the jazz division at the Dance Team State Tournament
February 17, 2023 07:26 PM
·
By
Macy Moore
Prep
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
February 18, 2023 09:42 PM
·
By
Macy Moore
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
February 18, 2023 11:27 PM
·
By
Macy Moore
By
West Central Tribune sports report
What To Read Next
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
·
By
Michael Lyne
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
·
By
Joe Brown
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
·
By
West Central Tribune sports report
Get Local
Local Sports and News
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
·
By
West Central Tribune sports report
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
·
By
Macy Moore
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
·
By
Tom Elliott
Prep
Boys swim and dive: Montevideo relay team takes 13th at state
March 05, 2023 09:10 PM
·
By
Tom Elliott
