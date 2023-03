Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

WCT Sports Live: Girls Gymnastics State Meet 2023 New London Wildcats are competing in Class A. St. Cloud Swarm team is competing in Class AA. Follow the action from state meet Friday and Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium at the RiverCentre in St. Paul.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.