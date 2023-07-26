Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Heat indexes near 100 possible in south central Minnesota

The local region is under a heat advisory from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Thursday.

Summer sky
It is going to be a hot one, according to the National Weather Services. Kandiyohi County and surrounding counties are all under a heat advisory from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Photo from clipart.com
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 9:16 AM

WILLMAR — Those having to be outside for the next few days will need to take precautions as temperatures are expected to rise into possibly dangerous levels.

Counties across the south-central portion of the state, including Kandiyohi and surrounding counties are under a heat advisory from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday. According to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, heat index values could rise to around 100 degrees, with air temperatures in the upper 90s possible.

Making the situation worse is the lack of cooling temperatures overnight. Wednesday night lows are expected to dip only into the low 70s.

NWS Heat Advisory slide July 26 2023.png
Much of south central Minnesota is in a heat advisory through Thursday.
Contributed / National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen

High temperatures and high humidity can be a dangerous mix and cause heat illnesses if people overdo it. Signs of heat illness include heavy sweating, cold/pale/clammy skin, fast and weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, tiredness or weakness, dizziness and headache, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If someone is overcome by the heat or has heat-related illness symptoms, they should be moved to a cool and shaded area. If someone is suspected of suffering heat stroke, this is an emergency and 911 needs to be called.

Signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.jpg
Slide by National Weather Service Twin Cities

Anyone having to be outside needs to be extra careful by drinking lots of fluids, rescheduling strenuous activities to the early morning or evening and wearing loose-fitting clothing when possible. Those working outside should also take frequent rest breaks either in the shade or indoors with air conditioning, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration .

Other best practices the National Weather Service advises for beating the heat are staying in an air-conditioned room if possible, staying out of the sun, drinking plenty of fluids and checking up on relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should never be left in a vehicle unattended.

Pets should be provided with plenty of fresh, clean water and ample shade if they must be outdoors. Exercise should be limited and owners need to be wary of hot asphalt that can burn a pet's paws. Pets suffering from heat illness have many of the same symptoms as humans. According to the American Humane Society , if these symptoms arise, the pet needs to be taken indoors or in the shade with ice packs or cold towels put on them. They also should drink small amounts of cool water. Pets suffering from heat stroke should seen by a veterinarian as soon as possible.

Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


