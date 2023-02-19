99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Major winter storm headed toward west central Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for several area counties including Kandiyohi and those surrounding.

Snow Cleanup 010523 007.jpg
A man walks along Fourth Street Southeast Jan. 5, 2023, after a heavy snowfall in Willmar. Another major winter storm is headed for the area, with the National Weather Service forecasting more than 12 inches of snow to fall between Tuesday and Thursday.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
February 19, 2023 03:04 PM

WILLMAR — Mother Nature is back, to remind people there is still at least a month left of winter. A major winter storm is headed for the region, with a potent mix of snow, wind and cold.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for counties across west central Minnesota including Pope, Lac qui Parle, Swfit, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Yellow Medicine, Renville and Meeker.

The storm is forecast to come in two waves from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning with heavy snow expected. The first wave will come Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, with the second wave coming through Wednesday evening into Thursday. The National Weather Service is saying total snow accumulations could be 12 inches or more. High winds reaching 45 mph could also create blowing snow and blizzard conditions.

The storm will most likely impact travel conditions with widespread blowing snow reducing visibility. Driving could be very difficult to impossible during the storm, including the morning and evening commutes. High winds could also cause tree damage and wind chills may drop to 20 below zero. The National Weather Service is already urging residents and travelers to prepare for disruptions and to keep up to date with the forecast.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


