Major winter storm headed toward west central Minnesota

WILLMAR — Mother Nature is back, to remind people there is still at least a month left of winter. A major winter storm is headed for the region, with a potent mix of snow, wind and cold.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for counties across west central Minnesota including Pope, Lac qui Parle, Swfit, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Yellow Medicine, Renville and Meeker.

The storm is forecast to come in two waves from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning with heavy snow expected. The first wave will come Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, with the second wave coming through Wednesday evening into Thursday. The National Weather Service is saying total snow accumulations could be 12 inches or more. High winds reaching 45 mph could also create blowing snow and blizzard conditions.

The storm will most likely impact travel conditions with widespread blowing snow reducing visibility. Driving could be very difficult to impossible during the storm, including the morning and evening commutes. High winds could also cause tree damage and wind chills may drop to 20 below zero. The National Weather Service is already urging residents and travelers to prepare for disruptions and to keep up to date with the forecast.