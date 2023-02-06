Mild temperatures continue this week

Temperatures around the region on Tuesday and Wednesday will likely rise into the mid-30s across the region, aided by a southwesterly wind which will be present for the next couple of days.

This southwesterly wind will be preceding a possibility for a few snow showers on Thursday. An area of low pressure will move through northern Minnesota on Thursday and will eventually meet up with a separate area of low pressure moving into the Great Lakes Region. Behind this area of low pressure, cooler temperatures will likely try to move back into the region with highs reaching around 20° on Friday and mid to upper-20s on Saturday.

Temperatures will likely increase again as we head into the second half of the weekend as a broad upper level ridge moves through the northern Plains and then into our region. Active weather appears possible after this weekend.