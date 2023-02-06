99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Mild temperatures continue this week

A few snow showers possible late week

willmar highs.PNG
Expected high temperatures this week
StormTRACKER Weather
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
February 06, 2023 12:09 PM

Temperatures around the region on Tuesday and Wednesday will likely rise into the mid-30s across the region, aided by a southwesterly wind which will be present for the next couple of days.

This southwesterly wind will be preceding a possibility for a few snow showers on Thursday. An area of low pressure will move through northern Minnesota on Thursday and will eventually meet up with a separate area of low pressure moving into the Great Lakes Region. Behind this area of low pressure, cooler temperatures will likely try to move back into the region with highs reaching around 20° on Friday and mid to upper-20s on Saturday.

Temperatures will likely increase again as we head into the second half of the weekend as a broad upper level ridge moves through the northern Plains and then into our region. Active weather appears possible after this weekend.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
What To Read Next
Lightning
Weather
Lightning rods and fashion
March 01, 2023 04:35 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: It's been stormy in sunny southern California
February 26, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Blizzard 022323 004.jpg
Weather
West central Minnesota begins digging out, but travel remains difficult
February 23, 2023 05:04 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown