NWS Twin Cities reports 'astonishing' rainfall of 8.5 inches in two hours in Renville County

RENVILLE COUNTY — Portions of west central Minnesota saw rain showers that came and went throughout the day Saturday.

However, Renville County was issued a flood warning overnight Saturday after a rain storm hovered over the Franklin and Fairfax areas for about two hours, pouring more than 8.5 inches of rain in two hours, according to National Weather Service radar estimates. The flood warning has expired.

The event was described as “astonishing” by the National Weather Service Twin Cities on Twitter. According to the NWS post, more than 9 inches of rain was estimated in radar outlooks.

The weather service said in a tweet that a line of storms first moved through about 4:30 p.m. Saturday and then at 6:30 p.m., "a storm took up residence in the same spot that moved little in 2 hours."

A subsequent tweet also reported that portions of Renville County Road 2 and County Road 5 were covered in water.

