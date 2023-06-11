99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
NWS Twin Cities reports 'astonishing' rainfall of 8.5 inches in two hours in Renville County

More than 8.5 inches of rain fell Saturday within two hours over a small portion of Renville County after a rainstorm hovered over the area. A flood warning was issued for the rest of the night and expired Sunday morning.

WCT.MAP.RenvilleCounty.jpg
Map of Minnesota, pointing out Renville County
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 12:57 PM

RENVILLE COUNTY — Portions of west central Minnesota saw rain showers that came and went throughout the day Saturday.

However, Renville County was issued a flood warning overnight Saturday after a rain storm hovered over the Franklin and Fairfax areas for about two hours, pouring more than 8.5 inches of rain in two hours, according to National Weather Service radar estimates. The flood warning has expired.

READ MORE

The event was described as “astonishing” by the National Weather Service Twin Cities on Twitter. According to the NWS post, more than 9 inches of rain was estimated in radar outlooks.

The weather service said in a tweet that a line of storms first moved through about 4:30 p.m. Saturday and then at 6:30 p.m., "a storm took up residence in the same spot that moved little in 2 hours."

A subsequent tweet also reported that portions of Renville County Road 2 and County Road 5 were covered in water.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
