NWS Twin Cities reports 'astonishing' rainfall of 8.5 inches in two hours in Renville County
More than 8.5 inches of rain fell Saturday within two hours over a small portion of Renville County after a rainstorm hovered over the area. A flood warning was issued for the rest of the night and expired Sunday morning.
RENVILLE COUNTY — Portions of west central Minnesota saw rain showers that came and went throughout the day Saturday.
However, Renville County was issued a flood warning overnight Saturday after a rain storm hovered over the Franklin and Fairfax areas for about two hours, pouring more than 8.5 inches of rain in two hours, according to National Weather Service radar estimates. The flood warning has expired.
The event was described as “astonishing” by the National Weather Service Twin Cities on Twitter. According to the NWS post, more than 9 inches of rain was estimated in radar outlooks.
The weather service said in a tweet that a line of storms first moved through about 4:30 p.m. Saturday and then at 6:30 p.m., "a storm took up residence in the same spot that moved little in 2 hours."
A subsequent tweet also reported that portions of Renville County Road 2 and County Road 5 were covered in water.
ADVERTISEMENT
The end result, is we have radar estimates near Franklin of over 9" of rain, 8.5" of that in just the past 2 hours. This area is flat with open farm fields, so we've received no flooding reports, but if you do encounter high water, remember, turn around, don't drown! #mnwx— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 11, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT