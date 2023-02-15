99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Three west central Minnesota counties are under blizzard warning through Wednesday morning

Douglas, Pope and Stevens counties are now under a blizzard warning along with portions of northeastern South Dakota.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning Tuesday for parts of west central Minnesota through Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, 2023.
The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning Tuesday for parts of west central Minnesota through Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, 2023.
Contributed / National Weather Service
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
February 14, 2023 06:40 PM

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Pope , Stevens and Douglas counties in west central Minnesota , and parts of northeastern South Dakota and much of the Red River Valley in North Dakota and Minnesota are under a blizzard warning through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Blizzard conditions and total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are forecast in the warning area, with winds gusting as high as 55 to 60 mph through noon Wednesday. These areas will see slippery road conditions tonight followed by widespread blowing snow, reduced visibility and broken tree branches. A flash freeze and whiteout conditions are likely. Cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero can cause frostbite within 30 minutes.

The remainder of west central Minnesota is under a winter weather advisory through mid-morning Wednesday. Snow and blowing snow is expected with snow accumulations up to 2 inches and winds gusting as high as 50 mph. A flash freeze is likely overnight and whiteout conditions possible at times.

Interstate 29 from Watertown, South Dakota, to the North Dakota border will be closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
crash.png
Local
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 outside Paynesville, Minnesota
March 06, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown