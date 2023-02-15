Three west central Minnesota counties are under blizzard warning through Wednesday morning

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Pope , Stevens and Douglas counties in west central Minnesota , and parts of northeastern South Dakota and much of the Red River Valley in North Dakota and Minnesota are under a blizzard warning through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Blizzard conditions and total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are forecast in the warning area, with winds gusting as high as 55 to 60 mph through noon Wednesday. These areas will see slippery road conditions tonight followed by widespread blowing snow, reduced visibility and broken tree branches. A flash freeze and whiteout conditions are likely. Cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero can cause frostbite within 30 minutes.

The remainder of west central Minnesota is under a winter weather advisory through mid-morning Wednesday. Snow and blowing snow is expected with snow accumulations up to 2 inches and winds gusting as high as 50 mph. A flash freeze is likely overnight and whiteout conditions possible at times.

Interstate 29 from Watertown, South Dakota, to the North Dakota border will be closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.