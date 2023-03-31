WCT Weather Live: A blizzard warning is in place for west central and southwestern Minnesota through Saturday

CHANHASSEN — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for portions of west central and southwestern Minnesota for Friday afternoon through 7 a.m. Saturday.

A complex winter storm system developing over the Rockies will shift weast into the Central Plains Friday and gradually move into the Central Plains Friday night.

Precipitation will continue Friday morning as rain or freezing rain depending on surface temperatures. A light icing to a tenth of an inch of ice accretion is likely primarily north of a line from Redwood Falls to Buffalo in Minnesota to Rice Lake, Wisconsin.

The precipitation will then gradually change over to snow Friday afternoon through Friday night, which could be heavy at times. Snowfall amounts should range from 5 to 8 inches in a swatch from the Madison and Canby areas eastward through the Twin Cities metro and on into Wisconsin.

Two to 4 inches are expected from St. Cloud area and northward and from the Mankato area southward.

In addition, strong winds will develop late Friday morning which will persist through Friday night. Blizzard conditions are likely west of a line from Benson to Hector to New Ulm to Madelia. Near blizzard conditions are possible eastward to the Interstate 35 corridor.