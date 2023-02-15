WCT Weather Live: Feb. 15, 2023

Update 11:45 a.m.

The blizzard warnings in portions of west central Minnesota has expired, according to the National Weather Service.

The afternoon forecast in southwest and west central Minnesota includes wind gusts up to 35 mph likely leading to patches of blowing snow across the regions.

Travel impacts are possible due to icy conditions and snow-covered roadways on untreated roads.

The blizzard warnings in Chippewa, Pope, Swift, and Stevens counties in west central Minnesota have been lifted, according to the National Weather Service. Much of the region remains under a hazardous weather outlook.

Update 11:30 a.m.

U.S. Highway 71 has now reopened from Blomkest to Olivia, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's District 8.

The highway had been temporarily closed due to a crash earlier Wednesday morning.

Update 10 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no travel advisories on state highways in Redwood and Renville counties. The roads remain completely snow-covered throughout southwest and west central Minnesota. Drivers are urged to use lower speeds and extra caution.

Update 9 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted no travel advisories on state highways in the following southwest Minnesota counties: Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, and Yellow Medicine. Roads remain snow and ice-covered; travelers are urged to slow down and use caution.

No travel advisories remain in effect for Redwood and Renville counties.

U.S. Hwy 71 remains temporarily closed due to a crash near Mile Marker 105.

weather 021523.jpg The morning warning and advisory map for west central Minnesota from the National Weather Service for Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, 2023.

Update 8:30 a.m.

WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA — The blizzard warning overnight was extended into Chippewa and Swift counties in west central Minnesota through 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Douglas, Pope and Stevens counties, and portions of northeastern South Dakota and eastern North Dakota, remain under a blizzard warning through Wednesday morning as well.

The remainder of west central Minnesota remains under a winter weather advisory through Wednesday morning.

Interstate 94 between Fergus Falls and Moorhead remains closed due to weather conditions and blocked cars, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

U.S. Highway 71 is temporarily closed Wednesday morning between Blomkest and Olivia due to a crash, according to District 8 of the Minnesota Department of Transporation. Motorists are urged to take an alternate route through about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Another winter storm over the Southwest will move across the Plains area Wednesday into the evening, bringing heavy snow and difficult travel conditions to some areas, according to the Weather Service. It is expected to impact parts of Iowa and southeast Minnesota.