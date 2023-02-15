99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

WCT Weather Live: Feb. 15, 2023

The blizzard warnings have been lifted in west central Minnesota as of late Wednesday morning. U.S. Highway 71 has reopened north of Olivia following an accident. See WCT Weather Live for updates.

Ice roads 021523 003.jpg
A GMC pickup truck rests on its roof following a rollover incident at the on-ramp located at First Street South and Minnesota Highway 23 in Willmar on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
West Central Tribune staff report
February 15, 2023 09:20 AM

Update 11:45 a.m.
The blizzard warnings in portions of west central Minnesota has expired, according to the National Weather Service.

The afternoon forecast in southwest and west central Minnesota includes wind gusts up to 35 mph likely leading to patches of blowing snow across the regions.

Travel impacts are possible due to icy conditions and snow-covered roadways on untreated roads.

NWS Weather map 1130 021523.jpg
The blizzard warnings in Chippewa, Pope, Swift, and Stevens counties in west central Minnesota
The blizzard warnings in Chippewa, Pope, Swift, and Stevens counties in west central Minnesota have been lifted, according to the National Weather Service. Much of the region remains under a hazardous weather outlook.

Update 11:30 a.m.
U.S. Highway 71 has now reopened from Blomkest to Olivia, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's District 8.

The highway had been temporarily closed due to a crash earlier Wednesday morning.

Update 11 a.m.: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz calls out the National Guard to help with stranded motorists in Clay County

Update 10 a.m.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no travel advisories on state highways in Redwood and Renville counties. The roads remain completely snow-covered throughout southwest and west central Minnesota. Drivers are urged to use lower speeds and extra caution.

Update 9 a.m.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted no travel advisories on state highways in the following southwest Minnesota counties: Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, and Yellow Medicine. Roads remain snow and ice-covered; travelers are urged to slow down and use caution.

No travel advisories remain in effect for Redwood and Renville counties.

U.S. Hwy 71 remains temporarily closed due to a crash near Mile Marker 105.

The morning warning and advisory map for west central Minnesota from the National Weather Service for Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, 2023.
weather 021523.jpg
February 15, 2023 09:28 AM

Update 8:30 a.m.
WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA — The blizzard warning overnight was extended into Chippewa and Swift counties in west central Minnesota through 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Douglas, Pope and Stevens counties, and portions of northeastern South Dakota and eastern North Dakota, remain under a blizzard warning through Wednesday morning as well.

The remainder of west central Minnesota remains under a winter weather advisory through Wednesday morning.

Interstate 94 between Fergus Falls and Moorhead remains closed due to weather conditions and blocked cars, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

U.S. Highway 71 is temporarily closed Wednesday morning between Blomkest and Olivia due to a crash, according to District 8 of the Minnesota Department of Transporation. Motorists are urged to take an alternate route through about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Another winter storm over the Southwest will move across the Plains area Wednesday into the evening, bringing heavy snow and difficult travel conditions to some areas, according to the Weather Service. It is expected to impact parts of Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

A second storm is coming across the central Plains through the corn belt region through Thursday.
Contributed / National Weather Service

West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
