Weather updates for west central Minnesota for Feb. 23, 2023

Update 6:30 p.m. Thursday

All no travel advisories have been lifted in SW Minnesota

WILLMAR, Minn. – (6:30 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted all remaining no travel advisories on state highways in southwest Minnesota, including roads in Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Redwood, Pipestone, and Yellow Medicine counties.

Roads are completely or partially snow covered with intermittent blowing and drifting snow; travelers should use extra caution and lower speeds.

MnDOT snowplows continue to improve road conditions throughout the region. Travelers can check 511mn.org for current road status before making travel decisions.

Update 8:30 a.m. Thursday

No travel advisories lifted for Kandiyohi and Meeker counties

WILLMAR, Minn. – (8:30 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted all no travel advisories for Kandiyohi and Meeker counties, plus the eastern portion of Chippewa County. However, roads are completely snow covered with intermittent blowing and drifting snow.

No travel advisories and road closures remain in place for western Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine counties. Road closure information is listed below.

No Travel Advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel; there are reports of whiteout conditions; and some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments are not effective, and conditions can become life-threatening for stranded travelers.

MnDOT snowplows have been working around the clock and continue to improve road conditions throughout the region. Travelers should check 511mn.org for current road status before making travel decisions.

Road closures

Highway 14 and all state highways south of Highway 14 in Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone, and Redwood counties remain closed.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties may apply.

Update 7:45 p.m. Wednesday

@MnDOTSouthwest Update: all 12 counties in SW MN District 8 have no travel advisories and/or road closures

WILLMAR, Minn. – (7:45 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued additional no travel advisories for southwest Minnesota District 8, which includes Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine counties. No travel is advised on all state highways in these counties overnight and into Thursday. Some roads are closed, see additional information below.

No travel is advised overnight at minimum. Travelers should check 511mn.org tomorrow for current road status before making travel decisions.

Road closures

In addition, Highway 14, and all state highways south of Highway 14 in Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone, and Redwood counties were closed earlier today and remain closed.

Update 7:40 p.m. Wednesday

Kandiyoih County: Winter weather update: 7:40pm 2/22/23. As expected, road conditions have worsened and a No Travel Advisory has been issued for Kandiyohi County. See attached information for anyone stranded.

Emergency Shelters Available for Stranded Motorists

Willmar, MN – Kandiyohi County authorities are advising no travel due to deteriorating road conditions. If you must travel, have a full tank of gas, charged cell phone, water, and warm clothes with you. Tell someone where you are going and when you anticipate arriving. Motorists are encouraged to check www.511mn.org for the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s latest updates on state highway road conditions. Expect updates and changes as the storm moves through the area. Follow the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for additional updates. Use 911 for emergencies only. Do not call 911 for road condition information.

Area shelters will be opened throughout the county as needed by calling Emergency Management at 320-235-5133 extension 3801.

Atwater Community Center 107 2nd Street North, Atwater

Blomkest Community Center 11 South Main Street, Blomkest

Kandiyohi Fire Hall 404 North Atlantic, Kandiyohi

Lake Lillian City Center 511 Lakeview Street, Lake Lillian

New London Senior Center 2nd Ave SW and Norwood St. SW NL

National Guard Armory 614 Highway 71 Service Dr.,Willmar

Pennock Community Center 305 Dakota Ave NE, Pennock

Prinsburg Community Center 507 3rd Street, Prinsburg

Raymond Community Center 309 Squire Ave, Raymond

Spicer Fire Department 160 North Hwy 23 Spicer

Update 7 p.m. Wednesday

WILLMAR, Minn. – (7:00 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued additional no travel advisories for southwest Minnesota. Please see the updated lists below.

Road closures

Highway 14 and all state highways south of Highway 14 in Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone, and Redwood counties are closed.

No Travel Advisories

MnDOT has also issued no travel advisories on the following state highways.

All state highways in Redwood County north of Hwy 14

All state highways in Renville County east of Renville

All state highways in McLeod County

Highway 7 from Blomkest to Cedar Mills

Highway 75 from Lake Benton to Ivanhoe

Highway 23 from Florence to Cottonwood

Highway 91 from Highway 14 to Russell

Highway 59 from Hwy 14 to Clarkfield

Highway 68 from Marshall to Canby

Highway 19 from Ivanhoe to Marshall

Strong winds and blowing snow are creating intermittent whiteout conditions and drifts which are quickly backfilled as soon as they are plowed. No travel is advised overnight at minimum. Travelers should check 511mn.org tomorrow for current road status.

Additional advisories and closures possible

As the storm moves through southwest Minnesota overnight, additional road closures and no travel advisories are possible. People are asked to stay home until conditions improve and check 511mn.org before making travel decisions.

Update 6:45 p.m.

More road closures & no travel advisories in SW MN (2/22, 6 pm)

All/some highways in the following counties have just been closed (red) or placed in no travel advised (purple) status: Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Redwood, Pipestone, Yellow Medicine. Stay home until conditions improve. pic.twitter.com/OQTKtyWQcB — MnDOT District 8 (@MnDOTsouthwest) February 23, 2023

Update 6:30 p.m.:

KANDIYOHI COUNTY — Winter storm update: 2/22/23 5:30pm. Kandiyohi County plows have been out all day and were able to work their routes, hitting both paved and unpaved roads. As of 6:00pm, the county plows will finish their routes and be off the roads until 5:30am Thursday. Emergency plans are in place should a need arise this evening requiring EMS . Storm models continue to show worsening conditions overnight and travel advisories or road closures are probable. Stay safe.

Update: 6 p.m.

WILLMAR, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has moved Highway 14 and all state highways south of Highway 14 in Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone, and Redwood counties from a no travel advisory status to road closed. Blowing and drifting snow have created hazardous driving conditions. The road closures will remain in place overnight and conditions will be reevaluated on Thursday.

Several new No Travel Advisories

MnDOT has also issued no travel advisories on the following state highways in Lincoln, Lyon, Redwood and Yellow Medicine counties.

Highway 75 from Lake Benton to Ivanhoe



Highway 23 from Florence to Cottonwood

Highway 91 from Highway 14 to Russell

Highway 59 from Hwy 14 to Clarkfield

Highway 68 from Highway 71 to Canby

Highway 19 from Ivanhoe to Vesta

Strong winds and blowing snow are creating intermittent whiteout conditions and drifts which are quickly backfilled as soon as they are plowed. No travel is advised overnight at minimum. Travelers should check 511mn.org tomorrow for current road status.

Update: 6 p.m.

A No Travel Advisory has been issued for portions of state hwys & I-90 in Brown, Cottonwood, Jackson, Martin & Watonwan counties in SC MN due to due to dangerous driving conditions. Several state hwys & I-90 in the SW corner of MN remain closed overnight. https://t.co/OAq7yc361o pic.twitter.com/UYcVOHYCwf — MnDOT District 7 (@mndotscentral) February 23, 2023

Update: Noon Wednesday

Here is the Noon update from the National Weather Service's Twitter account.

12 PM Update: Round 2 will track northward this afternoon and persist through Thursday afternoon. Driving conditions will become dangerous this evening and tonight as gusty winds will generate blowing snow and poor visibilities. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/qmW0pPtYWG — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 22, 2023

Update: 9 a.m. Wednesday

WILLMAR, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued a no travel advisory on U.S. Highway 14 and all state highways south of Highway 14 in Lincoln, Lyon, Redwood, Pipestone and Murray counties. Strong winds and blowing snow are creating intermittent whiteout conditions and drifts which are quickly backfilled as soon as they are plowed. No travel is advised until conditions improve.

No Travel Advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel; there are reports of whiteout conditions; and some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments are not effective, and conditions can become life-threatening for stranded travelers.

For the latest updates, visit these websites: National Weather Service or 511mn.org .