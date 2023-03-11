6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

West central Minnesota remains under a winter weather advisory through early Sunday morning

Drivers are urged to watch the weather conditions Saturday as a winter weather advisory exists for 4-6 inches of snow for much of west central Minnesota. A blizzard warning is in effect farther north in the Red River Valley and eastern North Dakota.

Snowplow US 12, Benson to Jct US 59-US12.jpg
A Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow view along U.S. 12 at 12:23 p.m. Saturday between Benson and the U.S. 12-59 junction west of Benson.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
March 11, 2023 12:38 PM

Update —Noon Saturday:

MINNEAPOLIS — Most of west central Minnesota remains under a winter weather advisory through 4 a.m. Sunday and a blizzard warning is in effect through Saturday midnight for Minnesota's Red River Valley, as far south as Traverse and Grant counties and western Otter Tail county.

Total snow accumulations in west central and southwest Minnesota Saturday will total 4 to 6 inches combined with winds gusting as high as 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions with patchy blowing snow and reduced visibility.

For the blizzard warning area in the Red River Valley and eastern North Dakota, blizzard conditions are expected with winds gusting as high as 40 mph, according to the weather service. The total snowfall accumulations of 6 to 9 inches through Sunday. Widespread blowing snow is expected to significantly reduce visibility.

Stay tuned to WCT Weather Live below for further updates:

ADVERTISEMENT

Snowplow
Local
Minnesota road conditions update
Here is the latest road conditions update from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
March 11, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Highways are closed for weather more often than in the past
March 11, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: What are the world temperature records?
March 10, 2023 07:10 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Late winter/early spring is a volatile time of year
March 09, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnetonka vs Andover_1581.jpg
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 11, 2023
March 11, 2023 06:53 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS vs. Luverne, Friday, March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
The BOLD girls basketball team celebrates with the Section 2A championship plaque after beating Sleepy Eye 54-31 on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors barrel over Sleepy Eye for 2A title
March 10, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown