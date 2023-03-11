West central Minnesota remains under a winter weather advisory through early Sunday morning

Update —Noon Saturday:

MINNEAPOLIS — Most of west central Minnesota remains under a winter weather advisory through 4 a.m. Sunday and a blizzard warning is in effect through Saturday midnight for Minnesota's Red River Valley, as far south as Traverse and Grant counties and western Otter Tail county.

Total snow accumulations in west central and southwest Minnesota Saturday will total 4 to 6 inches combined with winds gusting as high as 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions with patchy blowing snow and reduced visibility.

For the blizzard warning area in the Red River Valley and eastern North Dakota, blizzard conditions are expected with winds gusting as high as 40 mph, according to the weather service. The total snowfall accumulations of 6 to 9 inches through Sunday. Widespread blowing snow is expected to significantly reduce visibility.

Stay tuned to WCT Weather Live below for further updates:

