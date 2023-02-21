99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
West central Minnesota weather updates: Feb. 21-22, 2023

West central Minnesota is forecast to receive anywhere from 16 to 22 inches of snow by Thursday. Keep up with changing weather here.

0850 Wed TH 14 n 23.jpg
A view from a Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday along U.S. Highway 14 between its junction with Minnesota Highway 23 and Tracy.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transporation
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
February 21, 2023 05:13 PM

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.

Update: 3 p.m. Tuesday

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — The blizzard warning for west central Minnesota has now been advanced to 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The first round of snow will accumulate 4 to inches overnight. The second round of snowfall will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 8 to 18 inches expected, according to the weather service.

The total snow accumulations ranging from 14 to 24 inches, with the best chance of the high-end totals along a west to east axis from west central Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin. The weather service expects this weather event to reach the top five heaviest snow storms for many locals.

The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to around 45 mph in western and central Minnesota. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly impossible.

For the latest updates, visit these websites: National Weather Service or 511mn.org .

Update: 8 a.m. Tuesday

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — West central Minnesota will see two primary rounds of significant snow this week, according to the National Weather Service. The region is under a winter storm warning through Wednesday afternoon. A blizzard warning will be in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday until Thursday.

The first round will arrive Tuesday afternoon, moving from west to east, and tapering off overnight early Wednesday. Snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches is expected, according to weather service.

The second round will be more widespread, starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing into Thursday with an additional 10 to 20 expected.

The total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25 inches, according to the weather service.

This storm is expected to reach the top five heaviest snow storm in recorded weather history.

Update: 5:30 a.m. Tuesday

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no-travel advisories for the following highway segments south of Willmar.

  • Highway 23 from Willmar to Clara City
  • Highway 71 from Willmar to Highway 7

The roads are completely ice covered, however, and travelers should use extreme caution and lower speeds.

